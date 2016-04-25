Harman Kardon Go + Play shows there's still interest in quality Bluetooth speakers

Harman Kardon has refreshed its high-end portable speaker with a more elegant look, quad drivers and the ability to wirelessly connect up to three devices at a time. That includes iPhone, iPad and Android devices.

The latest in the Harman Kardon Go + Play range comes with Bluetooth connectivity and a USB charge port if you want to pour some power into your smartphone or tablet - even when the speaker system is not plugged in.

It comes with a built-in Li-ion battery that can be used to keep your smart devices topped up. What's more, one full charge of the portable speaker can last up to eight hours of music playback.

The Go + Play also has two microphones for conference calls, which feature echo and noise cancelling technology to ensure that voice transmission is crystal clear.

You can also connect two external Harman Kardon Wireless Dual Sound-enabled speakers to give an even wider soundfield.

The speaker has a stainless steel carrying handle built into the design so you can take it from room to room easily.

"It is a natural and beautiful addition to any room in the home, office or on the go," said Harman's head of portables, Andy Tsui.

The Harman Kardon Go + Play speaker will be available in black or white from the company's own website and select retailers May for £249.99.