Apple recalls Beats Pill XL speakers due to fire risk: Here's how to get your refund

Apple confirmed almost exactly a year ago that it acquired Beats Music and Beats Electronics. Now, the Cupertino-based company is announcing something else Beats-related: a "voluntary recall" of Beats Pill XL speakers.

It appears as though the battery in the speaker can overheat and pose a fire safety risk, Apple said. The cases are rare, but nevertheless, Apple is issuing a recall and offering refunds to customers. Here's everything we know so far...

No. The recall does not affect any other Beats or Apple products.

Apple said customer safety is a top priority for the company, and so it is asking customers to stop using the Beats Pill XL, which Beats by Dre introduced in November 2013.

The picture above is the Beats Pill XL. It is available in five colours - black, metallic sky, pink, titanium, and white - and always sports the Beats “b” logo on the speaker grille with the words “beats pill XL” on the handle.

If you own a Beats Pill XL speaker, visit the following page:

The above page has details about how to return the product to Apple. It specifies, for instance, that you must complete this web form, and then Apple will send you a postage paid box so you can return your Pill XL speaker.

After Apple receives the recalled speaker, it will give you Apple Store credit or an electronic payment of £215 within 3 weeks. The Beats Pill XL speaker originally retailed for $299.95 (converts to about £195).

If you need more assistance with the return process, contact Apple Support.