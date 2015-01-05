Triby is the phone, speaker and digital post-it heart of the home

Invoxia has unveiled its Triby speakerphone-cum-digital noticeboard with a whopping 1-month battery life. We got a close look at CES 2015 in Las Vegas.

The Triby is a magnetic speakerphone that can be fixed to anywhere metal, ideally in the kitchen, to let you take calls without getting sticky fingers on your phone. But it's a lot more too. As a Bluetooth speaker you can use it to stream music, but it's also Wi-Fi connected so can play digital radio directly. Then there's the digital-post it functions.

Anyone in the family can leave a digital post-it and a real plastic post-it lookalike pops out of the unit to show it's not been read. For the younger family members it'll even display drawings – all sent via the phone app. The Triby can also be called from anywhere via the app, making it like a private line to whatever room it lives in.

All this and Invoxia claims the battery can last up to a month thanks to the low power E Ink display. In reality, using it daily to play music, we doubt this will be the case but since it's chargeable via mini-USB it's no big deal.

Pricing and release date have not been announced yet.

