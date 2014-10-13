Music sounds better with... Alex James

The latest in our series we're running in collaboration with Cambridge Audio turns its attention on one of Pocket-lint's favourite bassists and one of the pioneers of Britpop, Alex James.
We caught up with the Blur guitarist turned foodie as he was promoting his short film made with O2 to highlight the importance of technology for small businesses.
The network provider has recently launched its £20 million investment to help British businesses go digital, and as James runs his own cheese making business, while co-hosting the annual Big Feastival event with Jamie Oliver, he was the ideal person to learn how a company can benefit from technology without the hassle. thanks to the O2 Gurus.
You can catch up with what he had to say about the experience after his answers to our "music sounds better with..." questions. There are some cracking tracks he recommends...
Who are you?
"Alex James."
What do you do?
"Food and Music."
What are your top five tracks right now?
"Avici, Addicted to You.
"Rossini, William Tell Overture.
"Leadbelly, Rock Island Line.
"William Orbit, Water from a Vine Leaf.
"Dead Souls, Joy Division."
READ: Interview: Blur's Alex James gives his five top tips for budding digital film makers
What’s your favourite British band and why?
"Still the Beatles - love listening to them with my kids now."
What track makes you think of the summer?
"Pharrell, Happy."
What track makes you think of the winter?
"Good King Wenceslas."
What’s your favourite gadget you are hoping to buy soon?
"An ice machine."
When you listen to music on the go, in a hotel room or the like, do you listen to music on a pair of speakers or are you a headphones kind of person?
"Speakers. I'm the neighbour from hell I'm afraid."
If you could have lunch with one band or singer (dead or alive) who would it be and why?
"Rossini. He stopped writing operas at 30 and devoted himself to food." A path that James himself has followed, as he explained in his and O2's video shout out to other firms to embrace technology.
For more information on how O2 is helping small businesses across the UK visit businessblog.o2.co.uk/.
Since 1968 Cambridge Audio has been driven by a simple belief; that music should always sound amazing. Its original British-designed products are enjoyed the world over by people like you who share a love of music.
The company has an envied reputation for innovation and every one of its engineers is fanatical in their pursuit of delivering an authentic and enjoyable experience. When you listen to a Cambridge Audio product you don’t just hear the difference, you feel it. It wants everyone to experience that pleasure.
The Cambridge Audio team are all music lovers, plain and simple and want to share that love. Because great things happen when people who love music design hi-fi!