  Monster debuts SoundStage wireless speaker system and app, with audio-streaming support

Monster has announced a new wireless music system called Monster SoundStage. It offers multiple speakers and audio-streaming capabalities.

Apple may have bought Beats Audio, but that hasn't stopped the company that created Beats' original headphones and sound from tackling the wireless home speaker market. Monster, which also manufacturers speaker and AV cables, has unveiled three speakers apart of the SoundStage speaker system and each will be available on 25 October.

Known as Models S1, Models S2, and Models S3, all three speakers feature Pure Monster Sound audio technology as well as a leather top surface, slim design, and mininimal footprint, according to Monster. And they cost $199.95, $299.95, and $399.95, respectively. Specifications include support for dual wireless technology via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and compatibility with the free Monster SoundStage app.

The SoundStage app allows you to control the speakers with your phone. It also features Qualcomm AllPlay, a smart media platform from Qualcomm that lets the speaker system stream high-quality local content, cloud-based content, or third-party app content with Wi-Fi connectivity. You'll even be able to synchronously stream multiple songs to multiple SoundStage speakers using AllPlay with a party mode.

"We chose the name SoundStage because that is exactly what it does – it creates an ideal soundstage for your music, whether you're streaming from your phone to the single speaker in a room or to multiple rooms around the house, the SoundStage provides incredible sound with plug and play simplicity," Monster explained. "The SoundStage system is quite simply whole home wireless home audio re-defined."

Additional specifications range from a fiber optic digital for output from your TV and a standard USB charging port to a 3.5mm mini stereo audio input.