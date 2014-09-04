Stelle Audio Bluetooth speakers now come in Go-Go portable and Mini-Clutch forms

Stelle Audio has announced a Bluetooth Go-Go Speaker with attachments and a fashion-inspired Mini-Clutch speaker.

Described as lightweight and ergonomically designed, the Go-Go Speaker weighs about a half-pound. It also comes with a removable hanging strap and an adjustable direction speaker mount with push-button release, so you'll be able to attach the Go-Go Speaker to a pram, mountain bike, cupboard, or just about anywhere. The idea is that you can use Go-Go Speaker while on the go. (Get it?)

Tech and feature specification include something called digital signal processing as well as a proprietary acoustic driver and a digital amplifier. The Go-Go Speaker also supports a Bluetooth range of over 10 metres and offers a built-in microphone, so you can have hands-free calls while around the home or out and about, according to Stelle Audio.

As for the Mini-Cluth Speaker, Stelle Audio called it a "stylish and functional clutch that incorporates a wireless speaker, speakerphone, and room for makeup." It pairs with a Bluetooth-enabled device such as a smartphone and features a built-in speakerphone, so just like you can with the Go-Go speaker, you'll be able to have hands-free calls.

Other features include a six-watt stereo digital amplifier, aux-in jack, removabale chain link strap for wearing, built-in mirror, optional wrist bangles, and a lithium-ion rechargeable battery that provides up to 15 hours of playback. Stelle Audio said it even includes an emergency charge for when your smartphone runs out of battery. Colors are available in Metallic Blue, Metallic Purple, and Dazzling Diamonds.

The Stelle Mini Clutch retails for £129 for the colours or £169 for the Dazzling Diamonds version. It's available on Stelle's website, where you can also now buy the Go-Go Speaker for £99.