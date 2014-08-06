  Pringles giving away free packet-top speakers that deliver 'crisp' sound

Pringles is giving away speakers that fit on top of its packets of crisps, for free.

The speaker-tops come with LEDs that flash different colours to the sound of the music being played. The music can come from any device via the 3.5mm audio cable. And the speakers can even be linked together for louder, more surrounding sound. Ideal for a group using them at a party of barbeque out in the fields then.

The sound quality of the speakers and the battery life aren't clear as Pringles has simply said, comically, that they sound "crisp". Considering they're basically free we wouldn't expect much but imagine it's not going to be bad.

The best part is the speakers are basically free. Buy two packs of Pringles and use the promotional codes to claim a speaker. All you have to do is pay the £3 postage and one will be winging its way to you.

Each pack of Pringles costs around £2.69 for 190g with the offer applying to Original, Sour Cream & Onion and Salt & Vinegar flavours.

There are plenty of Bluetooth speakers on the market at the moment but nothing that's this cheap and offers a bit of functional fun by lighting up and fitting securely into a Pringle packet.

READ: Hands-on: Bose SoundLink Mini review