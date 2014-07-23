  NudeAudio's Super-M Bluetooth speaker will give you 360-degree sound while on the go

After launching its pocket-sized collection of Move Bluetooth speakers just last year, audio startup NudeAudio has gone back to the drawing board and developed a new speaker design thats even more powerful, portable, and rugged. It's called Super M.

"Less than a year after launch, we found ourselves selling products in over 40 countries," explained NudioAudio on the recently-launched Kickstarter page for Super M. "The grab-and-go size of M proved to be by far our most popular, so for our next and most ambitious development to date, we decided to explore how far we could take the acoustics in the M size. The result is Super-M."

Super M isn't your typical Bluetooth speaker. It features full-range, high-performance neodymium drivers, four of them to be exact. They are packed on both sides of the Super-M as well, along with two passive radiators, meaning the Super-M can blast sound all around you. Apart from delivering 360-degree sound, Super-M features 8 hours of juice from a Lithium-ion battery.

The speaker is also wrapped in a high-grade silicon sleeve that is sandproof and IPX-5 waterproof, making it the perfect gadget to bring to the beach. But NudeAudio needs to raise money through Kickstarter first. The campaign has a $75,000 goal, and for a pledge of $99, you can get a Super-M in any color or special edition. Shipping will start in September, and it's free worldwide.

Check out NudeAudio's Kickstarter video for more information.