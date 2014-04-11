  Spaced360 Bluetooth speaker throws sound in all directions

Spaced360 wants to fire sound all over any room it's in thanks to its design and use of Orbitsound AirSound technology.

The ninja-star shaped Bluetooth speaker uses aptX Bluetooth for CD-quality audio streaming. NFC is used to allow pairing of devices with a quick tap and its 2-inch neo speakers and three bass radiators pump out a balanced, clear sound with minimal cabinet vibration.

And we should know, we've been listening for the week ahead of its launch.

Spaced360 weighs just over 1kg and comes with an ultra-portable charger so it can live on beyond its 8-hour battery. It fully charges within three hours, too.

The Spaced360 Bluetooth speaker is available for £250 from today in black or grey finishes. For a limited period early adopters can claim a free colourful case, worth £30, to "add individual style and colour" - just take a look at the red one in the lead image.