Carry on raving wherever you are with Pioneer's SE-MX9, SE-MX7, SE-CX9 and SE-CX8 Superior Club Sound range

Pioneer has launched a new range of over and in-ear headphones that are tuned for those who particularly like dance music, almost directly taking on rival Beats.

Whether it's happy hardcore, big beat, drumfunk or wonky, the Superior Club Sound range is designed to help you re-enact the clubbing experience in a tube, on a bus or even in the comfort of your own home. Without annoying the frack out of neighbours/relatives/the cat.

The SE-MX9 headphones are the flagship cans. They come in bright copper, bright silver or indigo black colour schemes and feature two newly designed, high performance 50mm drivers.

The headband is finished in silicone, so is lightweight for the raver on the move and a microphone and in-line remote are part of the cord. A second 2 metre cable is included for home use and they are capable of a maximum 1,200mW of input power.

They cost £249.99.

The other on-ear headphones are the SE-MX7 pair. They feature four drivers in total, two 40mm for mid-range and bass in each ear. They also come with Advanced Bass Level Control, for fine tuning the oomph.

The outside of the headband has a rubber finish with a soft leather type cushion on the inside for comfort. They too come with an in-line remote and mic and will be available in matte white, matte black, matte blue and matte orange. They cost £169.99 and have a max power input of 1,000mW.

The SE-CX9 and SE-CX8 in-ear headphones are both bass heavy, with "bass exciters" housed at the back of the earbuds. The SE-CX9 pair have a built-in proprietary Balanced Armature Drivers, while the SE-CX8s have dynamic drivers.

They both come with an in-line mic and remote and the cords are detachable and tangle free. The SE-CX8 headphones come in bright silver, indigo black or bright copper and will set you back £169.99, while the SE-CX9s come in a deep silver aluminium body with red detailing. They cost £249.99.

All headphones will be available from April.