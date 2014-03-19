Music streaming startup Musaic aims at Sonos, can also work with the Internet of Things

London-based Musiac has begun a Kickstarter campaign for a multi-room music system, made up of wireless speakers that can be placed around your home to blast the latest Miley Cyrus tunes.

Musiac is taking on Sonos, a system already well-established in the industry. However, Musiac is relying on Qualcomm's universal AllJoyn technology, meaning it not only works with iOS, Android, Mac, and Windows, but can also connect with home lighting systems and other Internet of Things peripherals.

The Musaic MP5 and MP10 Music Players use home Wi-Fi to stream music, from Grooveshark, Aupeo, Rhapsody, Napster, iHeartRadio, SomaFM, Murfie, and TuneIn. Other audio apps weren't named, but we assume support for built-in audio software on devices can be used, as well.

“We wanted to create a wireless hi-fi system that first and foremost sounds fantastic," Matthew Bramble, CEO of Musaic, said. "Musaic uses cutting edge digital technology and advanced acoustics and can play uncompressed files for the ultimate audio experience.”

The MP5 Music Player is tuned for use in smaller spaces like bedrooms, studies and kitchens, while the MP10 Music Player offers a more powerful sound with added bass to fill larger areas such as a lounge or dining room.

Music can be played across all your rooms simultaneously, or play different songs through each individual Musaic. This is controlled through through the Musaic Control app for iOS, Android, PC and Mac. Users can browse by artist, album or genre, and make adjustments to bass and treble.

Musaic will also offer the Musaic Stand, a metal stand for tablets or smartphones that features a matching USB charging output to keep the battery fully topped up on smartphones or tablets.

Musaic is hoping to raise £60,000 to ship the project by September. For £370 you can get one Musaic MP5, one MP10, and two metal stands. For £260 you can get one MP5.