  Yamaha Relit Bluetooth speaker with wireless sound and light now fully available the UK

Relit is Yamaha's designer sound system that doesn't stop at your ears, it wants to get in through your eyes too. It's a beautiful-looking wireless speaker that Yamaha says offers crystal-clear sound.

The Relit was unveiled at IFA in Berlin in September and launched in the UK in December. But stock has been an issue until now, and it has become widely available in to buy in the Uk.

The Relit LSX-700 is a 1.1m high column with a hidden LED lighting unit. It comes in black leather or brown leather, both of which use aptX Bluetooth for CD quality streaming of music. Using the accompanying app you can also control smart timers, sleep functions and the speaker itself. There is also an aux-in for anything that isn't wirelessly connected.

Masaharu Ohno from the Yamaha Corporate Design Institute explains: "In order to orchestrate the light as a visualisation of the sound, the light source is positioned at the same place as the speaker unit. Thus, with the light shining on the covering from the inside, it looks as if it originated from the music itself.

"We have discovered the interplay between light and shadow on the wall as a way to visualise the expression of the music in a unique way. My main idea was to make it possible to experience quiet and serenity in your own home in a very special way."

The Yamaha Relit is available now for £500.