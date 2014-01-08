  Damson Jetstream I speakers adjust to their surroundings and offer multi-room wireless audio

Damson hasn't been around long but in its short life it's been innovating fast. Now the Jetstream I line of speaker have been announced at CES to disrupt the audio industry further.

Jetstream I speakers use the world first Optimized Room Audio (ORA) technology to adjust sound output to suit the size and shape of the room they're sitting in. This is a brilliant touch on wireless (DLNA) speakers that are likely to be moved about the house.

READ: Damson Jet compact speakers deliver wireless stereo sound via Bluetooth

The Jetstream I line boast built-in multi-room functionality, allowing you to have full home coverage or individual room audio, at an affordable price. Up to eight speakers can be linked together at once to be used as a group in party-mode, or individually.

James Talbot, Damson Founder and CEO, said: "With the Jetstream I line, we are not only introducing the notion of 'adjustable' audio, but kicking it up a notch in that the speaker is doing the adjusting on its own, and that’s something we think is pretty incredible."

Three models are to be released. The Jetstream I Midi is a pint-glass sized entry-level speaker; the Jetstream I Large is, as you'd guess, a bigger version and also offers portability. and the Jetstream I Soundbar comes with two built-in subwoofers and is made to work with your TV.

The Damson Jetstream I speakers will have their release dates and prices announced soon.