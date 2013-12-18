  Harman Kardon Aura wireless speaker system offers omnidirectional oomph and alien looks

Harmon Kardon has a reputation for trying things a little differently in the design stakes with its home entertainment kit, but the Aura wireless speaker system is something else entirely.

Looking perhaps more like a UFO, humidifier or fat-free fryer, the Harmon Kardon Aura includes six 1.5-inch high and mid-range drivers to offer omnidirectional audio. There is also a 4.5-inch subwoofer sitting in a "turbo-sculpted" metal housing. But it is the waveguide dome that's the stand-out feature aesthetically, and will certainly be the talking point at any party.

For a start, it is LED illuminated, which means it lights up when playing, and as it is wireless you can site it anywhere - as the centrepiece to a room perhaps.

Wireless technologies employed include Bluetooth and Apple AirPlay, so you can stream music from any smartphone or tablet. Plus, there is DLNA support, so you can stream from any DLNA-compliant source, including other Harman Kardon devices.

Frequency response is 50Hz to 20kHz and there are also auxiliary and optical inputs if you do want to wire in some other components after all.

The Harman Kardon Aura is available now in John Lewis stores up and down the UK for £349.99. It's also available from the HK website directly.