Gear4 HouseParty 6 speaker with iPhone and iPod Lightning dock on sale today

Gear4 has just announced its HouseParty 6 speaker with Lightning dock for iPhone 5S, iPhone 5C, iPhone 5 and newer iPod Touch.

The HouseParty 6 has a spring-loaded Lightning connector, two 2.7-inch drivers and a bass port for extra bass. But on its own it is a simple and easy to plug and play speaker, allowing you to listen to you iDevice while charging it at the same time.

If you require DAB as well as a speaker dock with Lightning connector, Pioneer has recently announced a new range of speakers starting from £220.

The HouseParty 6 will be on sale from today for £99. You can get one from HMV, Amazon and other electronics shops.

