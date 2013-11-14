Dali Kubik Free is the Bluetooth speaker for the audio connoisseur

Danish high-end speaker brand Dali has made its performance-centric Bluetooth speaker system available in the UK.

The Dali Kubik Free is a wireless two-way active speaker that features a 5-inch (127mm) wood fibre cone woofer and 1-inch (25cm) soft dome tweeter, much like a home cinema or hi-fi speaker. It is capable of outputting 100W through an internal digital amplifier and has four individual amplified channels, balanced for optimal audio output.

A subwoofer output is included, to allow for an optional sub for deeper bass and a multi-pin connection is provided should you want to pair it with the Kubik Xtra, a similarly spec'ed passive speaker to make up a stereo pair. There is an optical audio input too, so you could even use them to provide the stereo audio output from a TV.

As it supports Bluetooth 3.0, you can hook it up to any compatible device, smartphone or tablet, wirelessly, while a 3.5mm jack and USB input allow you to connect other sources too.

It comes with a remote control, but the Kubik Free can learn IR codes so can be used with a TV remote too. There are interchangeable covers available and Dali sells each Kubik in either white, red or black.

You can expect to pay around £650 for the Kubik Free and £300 for the Kubik Xtra.

As well as the Kubik speakers, Dali has also announced a limited number of its Fazon F5 loudspeakers that have been hand-decorated by airbrush artists.

They have been introduced to celebrate the company's 30th anniversary and you should visit dali-speakers.com to find out more.