Pioneer announces range of Lightning dock speaker systems for December release

Just in time for Christmas, Pioneer will be releasing its first range of speaker docks with Lightning connections for new iPhones and iPads. There will be the X-SMC11DAB and a more expensive X-SMC55DAB models announced.

The X-SMC11DAB - nice and easy to remember, that - will offer not only Lightning dock but also USB.AUX connections and a CD drive. The high-end model, X-SMAC55DAB, also offers built-in Wi-Fi, Wireless Direct, Apple AirPlay and the new Spotify Connect to stream directly through the speaker. Both systems churn out 40W of power.

The X-SMC11DAB will sell for £220 and will offer DAB+ and DAB radio and can be wall mounted.

The X-SMC55DAB will sell for £300 and sports DLNA v1.5 to stream from pretty much any machine you've got. Its Spotify Connect service is also a first for these systems.

Both systems will be on sale in December.