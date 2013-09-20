  Linn's Sondek LP12 turntable costs £25,000, but it's made from Highland Park whisky casks

If you love a combination of vinyl records and Scotch whisky (and have loads of cash to spare), then you'll love the latest audio product from Scottish company Linn.

To celebrate its 40th birthday, Linn has announced that it will re-launch its flagship Sondek LP12 turntable. First introduced in 1972, the original Sondek LP12 was Linn’s first product. The company has remade 40 units though, classifying it as limited edition.

Why so few? The new turntable is "encased in a beautiful wood plinth, crafted from the solid oak casks used to mature Highland Park’s award winning whisky". You read that right. Linn's retro turntable is made from some of a top-shelf distiller's oak Scotch whisky casks. Talk about fancy.

With such a luxurious product comes a very steep price tag. The Sondek LP12 will cost £25,000. The turntable also ships with a 40-year-old bottle of Highland Park designed exclusively for Linn. It's worth £900.

"The highly collectable offering brings together two powerful passions – music and whisky – allowing fans to appreciate the sounds of classic vinyl with the perfect dram in hand," explained Linn in a release.

Linn and Highland Park's collaboration has come at a time when the US and UK is experiencing a resurgence in the sales of vinyl records. The Official Charts Company reported that in the first six months of 2013, the British public bought almost the same number of vinyl albums sold in the whole of 2012. That's 324,000 vinyl records, so far.

Linn's Limited Edition Sondek LP12 turntables are now available worldwide, but you can only order one through the company's global network of specialist retailers.