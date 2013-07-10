  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Speakers
    3. >
  3. Speaker news

Brando offers tiny powered mobile phone speaker you pop in the headphone socket

|
1/7  
Give your Sonos a stylish boost with these super Flexson mounts and stands
Give your Sonos a stylish boost with these super Flexson mounts and stands

Interesting and diverse gadget online retailer Brando now offers a tiny, powered speaker for your mobile phone that will improve its audio output, yet can be carried around in a pocket when not in use.

The 3.5mm Ear Jack Mobile Phone Speaker is just 35 x 33mm, but carries a charge so is better than the passive speakers that you can normally plug in. The only cable it comes with is for charging the speaker through USB.  When connected to your phone it uses a small headphone jack so sits on top (or bottom, if with an iPhone 5) without much of a gap.

brando offers tiny powered mobile phone speaker you pop in the headphone socket image 7

There's not really much else to it, with just a small on/off button on the rear and an indicator light to show it's working and that's it. And because it uses the 3.5 socket it's compatible with just about any mobile device, iPad, iPod touch and other tablets and MP3 players.

Brando sells the speaker for $18 a pop (approximately £12) and will ship to Europe for an extra $3 (£2). The 3.5mm Ear Jack Mobile Phone Speaker is available in white, black or red and can be found at brando.com.

PopularIn Speakers
  1. Sonos Beam review: Compact in size, not in sound
  2. The best Amazon US Prime Day deals for Prime Day 2018
  3. Polk Assist initial review: Google Home with better sound
  4. UE Megablast is only £129 on Prime Day - save £90
  5. Boom! UE Megaboom speaker discounted to £99 in Prime Day sales
  1. Double Wonderboom discount brings you double the fun for £79
  2. Buying the new Sonos Beam soundbar? Here’s how to get the most out of it in your living room
  3. Amazon Echo Show tips and tricks: Master Alexa from a touchscreen
  4. Apple AirPlay 2: Apple's latest streaming tech explained
  5. AirPlay 2 now available on Sonos speakers via software update
Comments