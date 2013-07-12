  Loewe Speaker 2go: The speaker for every room, especially the bedroom

A perfect companion for your Bluetooth smartphone, the Loewe Speaker 2go is the speaker for every room, but especially the bedrom. Why? Because you can pair it with your iPad or tablet and get great sound for when you are watching movies and TV in bed.

At last, you can watch videos and enjoy top-quality sound: the Loewe Speaker 2go is ideal if you like to watch movies or music videos on a tablet or smartphone; or if you want to recreate Formula 1 sound for motor racing games. The speaker is capable of storing up to five Bluetooth devices, making networking child's play.

Thanks to its premium design, the speaker also fits discreetly in any bedroom environment perched on your nightstand.

Measuring 240 x 105 x 51 mm, the compact sound machine is portable and wire-free, letting you can carry it with you wherever you go or in this case into the bedroom for relaxed listening.

Better still, the powerful battery lasts 8 hours so do don't need to worry about finding a power socket in the bedroom or taking it elsewhere in the house once you've finished.

You don't even need to worry about cables. The Speaker 2go allows you to easily pair and connect your smartphone without calling up a menu – simply hold your NFC-enabled smartphone on the Loewe Speaker 2go and you're ready.

Audio can be streamed wirelessly via Bluetooth up to a distance of 10 metres - without loss in quality, thanks to the apt-X codec, and if you must use a cable you can plug one in via the 3.5mm headphone output of your smartphone or MP3 player.

Thanks to three class D digital amplifiers driving two full-range speakers (2x10W) and a subwoofer (1x20W), plus an ingenious folded base reflex tube, the Speaker 2go delivers an impressive total 40 watts of music power, across an exceptionally wide frequency range from 80 Hz to 20 kHz.

Yours for a £269 and available now, if you're looking for something with the iconic Loewe name on it, this is going to be the most affordable way to get it.