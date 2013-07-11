  Loewe Speaker 2go: The speaker for every room, especially the home office

A perfect companion for your Bluetooth smartphone, the Loewe Speaker 2go is the speaker for every room, but especially the home office. Why? Because you can use the Loewe Speaker 2go as a hands-free telephone system.

The Loewe Speaker 2go features echo cancellation that ensures that you always hear the other person with perfect clarity - while a voice-optimised microphone makes sure you get your message across in all situations.

Thanks to its premium design, the speaker also fits discreetly in any office environment.

And when you have to go and present in someone else's offices the Speaker 2go has you covered there too.

The Loewe Speaker 2go is ideal for your presentations as you simply connect it to your laptop to create a quality sound for the audio and movie files in your presentations, even in larger rooms.

Measuring 240 x 105 x 51 mm, the compact sound machine is portable and wire-free, letting you can carry it with you wherever you go - or in this case, to wow prospective clients on their patch.

Better still, the powerful battery lasts 8 hours so do don't need to worry about finding a power socket in the boardroom.

You don't even need to worry about cables. The Speaker 2go allows you to easily pair and connect your smartphone without calling up a menu – simply hold your NFC-enabled smartphone on the Loewe Speaker 2go and you're ready.

Voice calls can be streamed wirelessly via Bluetooth up to a distance of 10 metres - without loss in quality, thanks to the apt-X codec, and if you must use a cable you can plug one in via the 3.5mm headphone output of your smartphone or MP3 player.

And when you aren't working, you can enjoy some great-sounding music thanks to three class D digital amplifiers driving two full-range speakers (2x10W) and a subwoofer (1x20W), plus an ingenious folded base reflex tube, the Speaker 2go delivers an impressive total 40 watts of music power, across an exceptionally wide frequency range from 80 Hz to 20 kHz which should be more than enough to fill the office.

Yours for a £269 and available now, if you're looking for something with the iconic Loewe name on it, this is going to be the most affordable way to get it.