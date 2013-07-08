  Loewe Speaker 2go: The speaker for every room, especially the kitchen

A perfect companion for your Bluetooth smartphone, the Loewe Speaker 2go is the speaker for every room, but especially the kitchen. Why? Because its made from high-grade aluminium, with a rich 2.1 stereo sound and easy pairing thanks to apt X Bluetooth and NFC.

But that's not why it's great for the kitchen. It's great because you don't need to worry about connecting anything physically, or about having to plug in cables while you use your hands to do the cooking, wash-up, or grab that glass of wine which. with your favourite tunes, will help you unwind.

That's right, all you've got to do is grab your phone, pair it with The Loewe Speaker 2go and you are good to go.

Music can be streamed wirelessly via Bluetooth up to a distance of 10 metres - without loss in quality, thanks to the apt-X codec, and if you must use a cable you can plug one in via the 3.5mm headphone output of your smartphone or MP3 player.

Thanks to three class D digital amplifiers driving two full-range speakers (2x10W) and a subwoofer (1x20W), plus an ingenious folded base reflex tube, the Speaker 2go delivers an impressive total 40 watts of music power, across an exceptionally wide frequency range from 80 Hz to 20 kHz which should be more than enough to fill your kitchen with vibrant sound.

You can also use the Loewe Speaker 2go as a hands-free telephone system. Echo cancellation ensures that you always hear the other person with perfect clarity, while a voice-optimised microphone makes sure you get your message across in all situations. That means it's perfect for when you need to take that hands-free call just as the sauce needs a stir.

Yours for a £269 and available now. If you're looking for something with the iconic Loewe name on it, this is going to be the most affordable way to get it.