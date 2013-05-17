Klipsch KMC3 Bluetooth speaker promises audiophile quality, yours for £349

If you've been jealously eyeing the US launch of the Klipsch KMC3 Bluetooth speaker then there's good news: this Klipsch Music Center is coming to the UK in June and will cost you £349.

That might sound pretty pricey when the Loewe Speaker 2Go is only £269 and the Philips Fideleo P9 only £239. But the Klipsch is slightly different - it's much larger for starters.

Measuring 18.3 x 43.2 x 14cm and weighing 3.5kg, the Klipsch KMC3 is less of a portable solution than those smaller and lighter systems. Although it offers wireless operation, with Bluetooth for connection to your smartphone, it doesn't have an internal rechargeable battery.

Instead you'll be asked to use eight D cells, which will give you eight hours of music at full volume. You could buy rechargeables for this task, but given the size, we see the KMC3 as more of a domestic portable system, rather than something you might carry to the beach.

Internally you have 2x 15W full range drivers and 1x 35W subwoofer promising audiophile quality and from the sample tracks we heard played at Digital Summer 2013, it sounds very good indeed.

Aside from Bluetooth you can connect via 3.5mm and there's a USB port for charging your mobile device.

Perhaps the unique feature of the Klipsch KMC3 is the rubberised bay in the top. As demonstrated by a Klipsch agent, you can slap your smartphone on to this grippy bag and it won't slip off.