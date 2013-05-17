  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Speakers
    3. >
  3. Speaker news

Klipsch KMC3 Bluetooth speaker promises audiophile quality, yours for £349

|
1/4 Pocket-lint
Best Bluetooth speakers 2018: Top portable speakers to buy today
Best Bluetooth speakers 2018: Top portable speakers to buy today

If you've been jealously eyeing the US launch of the Klipsch KMC3 Bluetooth speaker then there's good news: this Klipsch Music Center is coming to the UK in June and will cost you £349.

That might sound pretty pricey when the Loewe Speaker 2Go is only £269 and the Philips Fideleo P9 only £239. But the Klipsch is slightly different - it's much larger for starters.

Measuring 18.3 x 43.2 x 14cm and weighing 3.5kg, the Klipsch KMC3 is less of a portable solution than those smaller and lighter systems. Although it offers wireless operation, with Bluetooth for connection to your smartphone, it doesn't have an internal rechargeable battery. 

Instead you'll be asked to use eight D cells, which will give you eight hours of music at full volume. You could buy rechargeables for this task, but given the size, we see the KMC3 as more of a domestic portable system, rather than something you might carry to the beach.

klipsch kmc3 bluetooth speaker promises audiophile quality yours for 349 image 4

Internally you have 2x 15W full range drivers and 1x 35W subwoofer promising audiophile quality and from the sample tracks we heard played at Digital Summer 2013, it sounds very good indeed.

Aside from Bluetooth you can connect via 3.5mm and there's a USB port for charging your mobile device.

Perhaps the unique feature of the Klipsch KMC3 is the rubberised bay in the top. As demonstrated by a Klipsch agent, you can slap your smartphone on to this grippy bag and it won't slip off.

PopularIn Speakers
Apple AirPlay 2: Apple's latest streaming tech explained
Sonos CEO: Ikea Symfonisk will provide a 'taste' of the Sonos experience
Yamaha MusicCast Bar 400 soundbar review: Two-channel virtuosity
Beastie Boys Sonos Play:5 now looks as good as it sounds
Best Sonos speaker? Sonos One, Play:1, Play:3, Play:5, Beam, Playbar and Playbase compared
Sonos One vs Sonos Play:1: What's the difference?
Comments