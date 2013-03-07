TeleSound speaker is the sound messenger you control with your smartphone

TeleSound is either one of those ideas that will grow in popularity faster than the Harlem Shake on a university campus, or be seen as spectacularly odd. Either way, we applaud French designers Olivier Mével and Marc Chareyron for coming up with something quite different.

It is a miniature Bluetooth 4.0 speaker that is loaded with more than 1,000 sounds. Each of those brief audio clips relates to an Emoji emoticon, so will play the specific sound when a user, friend or loved one, sends a message via dedicated iPhone, iPad or Android apps. They can do this over the internet (Wi-Fi or mobile) and although they can't record their own sounds, they can choose an audio signature so you have an idea who the message is from.

The TeleSound itself looks a bit like the earpiece of a 70s or 80s home phone and is powered by two AAA batteries, which last up to four months depending on usage. It has a tilt sensor so that you can turn it over to go offline - otherwise it could end up like the cacophony presented on a New York City street if you have lots of friends connected. Each device contains a 2W amplifier, 4-Ohm speaker

Coming in four colours - red, orange, yellow and blue - the TeleSound speaker will be compatible with Bluetooth 4.0 devices, including iPhones from 4S and up, iPad 3 and up, iPad mini, and iPod touch (5th generation). Android devices supported so far include the Samsung Galaxy S3, HTC One X and Nexus 4.

The designers are currently seeking funding for the TeleSound on Kickstarter and hope to start shipping in August. It will cost $29 + $5 shipping (pledges that include a TeleSound device therefore start at $34 - £23), and we certainly look forward to seeing, rather hearing, one later this year on Pocket-lint.