Scosche BoomBottle makes your ride sound sweet, won't quench thirst

Scosche has used CES 2013 in Las Vegas at which to announced the BoomBottle, a wireless speaker designed to be carried on your bicycle.

The wireless speaker's housing is shaped to fit into a conventional bottle carrier on a bike frame, meaning you can simply slip it in and off you ride. It has an IPX4-rated casing, so will withstand the odd splash, with a shockproof TPU exterior.

Large rubberised buttons provide control, so you can skip tracks and change the volume. The wireless connection is Bluetooth, meaning the BoomBottle will be compatible with just about any modern mobile device.

There is also a 3.5mm input if you prefer wires, hidden under a top flap, along with the charging port. The internal battery will give you 10 hours of music playback.

The BoomBottle features two 40mm drivers and an integrated ported passive subwoofer to ensure you get some bass, and it also includes a microphone so you can use it as a speakerphone, although we'd assume not while cycling along the A30.

Scosche claims the BoomBottle has been designed to withstand shocks or vibrations caused by rough riding, but whether that old plastic bottle cage is strong enough to keep it in place out on the trails is a different story.

No word on pricing or availability yet.