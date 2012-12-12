  The Pocket-lint Xmas Spectacular - Day 7: Win Braven speakers

Day 7 of the Pocket-lint Xmas Spectacular brings you the chance to win a selection of Braven speakers to fill your home with sound this Christmas.

Braven brings you premium Bluetooth wireless speakers with a key difference: they charge any smartphone, as well as play its music. So you'll never run out of mobile battery - or great sound - anywhere you need it.

As well as custom-designed speaker drivers, optimised amplification and high-capacity, rechargeable power banks, the Bravens - crafted from aircraft-grade aluminium - also feature integrated duplex microphones: you can also use them as hands-free speakerphones.

Braven speakers take seconds to pair wirelessly with any Bluetooth-compatible source, and equally easily recharge smartphones and other gadgets via their USB socket - even while the music plays on. They can be daisy-chained together for even bigger sound, too.

We're offering you the chance to win a set consisting of:

The Braven 600 - available in red or dark grey - costs £129.99 and offers up to 12 hours of playtime.

The Braven 625S - in black/grey or green/grey - is shock-resistant sports design, complete with waterproof bag and USB LED torch. It costs £149.99 and offers up to 16 hours of playtime.

The Braven 650 - in luxury silver finish - supports higher-quality aptX Bluetooth, costs £159.99 and provides up to 20 hours of playtime.

CHECK OUT: Braven's talented speakers

All you have to do is follow Braven (@bravenproducts) and Pocket-lint (@Pocketlint) on Twitter and then retweet this or any story with the hashtag #plxmas. The competition will last just 24 hours after which a winner will be drawn on 13 December at 11am. The winner will be announced on Twitter and named on Day 8 of the Pocket-lint Xmas Spectacular, when we'll be lining up another fantastic prize.

So what are you waiting for? By this time tomorrow you could be linking up your speakers for a Christmas party in every room of the house.

This competition has now closed. Congratulations to @MRobinson91