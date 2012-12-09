  The Pocket-lint Xmas Spectacular - Day 4: Win a Philips DJ Dock

Day 4 of the Pocket-lint Xmas Spectacular brings you the chance to win a Philips DJ-Dock, letting one lucky reader the chance to get the party started.

Being the DJ at the Christmas party no longer needs to be just for the professionals, thanks to the Philips FWP3200D DJ-Dock. With its 300W sound output, two rotating "decks", flashing lights and channel fader the DJ-Dock gives you everything you need to play and mix music between any two iPhone/iPod or MP3 Players this season.

Available exclusively from www.argos.co.uk

Whether you need a music system for the annual office Christmas party, to impress friends at home under the mistletoe or for the New Year's Eve bash, the DJ-Dock is a product that has it all. Available exclusively from Argos stores, the Philips FWP3200D will really get the party going this Christmas!

All you have to do is follow Pocket-lint on Twitter and then retweet this or any story with the hashtag #plxmas. The competition will last just 24 hours after which a winner will be drawn on 10 December at 11am. The winner will be announced on Twitter and named on Day 5 of the Pocket-lint Xmas Spectacular, when we'll be lining up another fantastic prize.

So what are you waiting for? By this time tomorrow you could be inviting your mates around to hear some cracking tunes.

This competition is now closed. Congratulations to @James_Reilly.