Children in Need: £50 from every special edition Tivoli Audio Model 10+ DAB radio goes to charity

The BBC's annual Children in Need fundraising telethon airs tonight, so Pocket-lint would like to remind you that Tivoli Audio is doing its part by manufacturing its special edition Model 10+ DAB radio, available until the end of December 2012 - and £50 from each sale goes to the charity to help underprivileged or disadvantaged kids in the UK.

Priced at £199 - rather than the usual £269 for the standard version - the Tivoli Audio Model 10+ BBC Children in Need Digital Radio was modelled around the design of the original BBC Broadcasting House, matched with the new, modern building. It was designed by David Hampson, winner of a competition run by the manufacturer.

The exterior is furniture-grade wood, with the design silk-dyed, while inside there is a 3-inch magnetically shielded driver. There's an LCD clock and menu screen with an adjustable backlight, and the unit comes with a remote control.

Radio reception comes via DAB, DAB+ and FM, and other features include dual alarm settings, FM RDS text information, five station presets, and EQ controls for bass, treble, loudness and balance. The radio also comes with a separate remote control.

You can pre-order your Children in Need edition of the the Model 10+ from the Tivoli Audio website (tivoliaudio.co.uk/cin) and units will be delivered in the first week of December, just in time for Christmas.