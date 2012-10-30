Aves unveils series of digital Bluetooth wireless speakers

The new Aves range of digital Bluetooth speakers comes in an array of different shapes and sizes, providing an eclectic choice of wireless devices.

Three speaker systems have been unveiled by the audio manufacturer, all of which support Bluetooth 3.0 technology with A2DP stereo and, should you wish to hook up a non-Bluetooth device, a 3.5mm jack.

Aves has also introduced a Bluetooth receiver that can transform your Hi-Fi or radio into a wireless speaker system.

Topping the bill is the Aves Digital Diamond wireless speaker. Sporting a tubular design, this particular speaker system is designed to be more a permanent fixture in a designated room.

It features two stereo speakers that each produce 15 watts of RMS, the Diamond also houses two 3-inch full-range drivers and 1.5-inch tweeters.

The Aves Digital Diamond is available for £89.00.

With just a single 1.5-inch speaker, the Aves Digital Aqua is far more mobile than its larger Diamond sibling.

With the option of powering it via USB or letting it run on the rechargeable batteries (expect up to six hours of music playback), the Aqua can sit on your desk, plugging into your computer when juice levels are low.

It boasts a three-watt RMS digital sound, and Aves has also included a built-in noise reduction mic to allow hand-sfree conference calls, while volume levels can be altered via the touch-sensitive buttons that sit on the front of the device.

The Aves Digital Aqua is available for £59.99.

Two 1.5-inch full-range speakers sit behind a protective grille on the Aves Digital Crystal speaker, which should ensure they remain damage free when transporting them from place to place.

Positioned on the top of the speakers are the volume, power and speakerphone buttons, with Aves again promising a battery life of six hours' continuous music playback.

The Aves Digital Crystal is available for £59.99

The most affordable Aves option for a wireless Bluetooth speaker experience is its Digital Mercury Receiver. Plug this into the 3.5mm port on your existing Hi-Fi or radio and you’ll be able to stream any music stored on a Bluetooth-compatible device through its speakers

The Aves Digital Mercury Bluetooth Receiver is available for £29.99.

All of Aves new array of device are available to buy now online from www.very.co.uk.