  Yamaha YAS-101 soundbar is so thin you'll hardly notice it, until you turn it on

Yamaha’s R&D team has constructed a soundbar in the shape of the YAS-101 that will not only enhance your home cinema experience, but will also add a touch of aesthetic elegance.

The Yamaha YAS-101 is impressively thin and light so it can be stored easily on a shelf or even be wall mounted. It’s available in a piano black or premier silver, the latter costing a tad more, but both are very sleek.

However, this one-body soundbar has substance as well as style. With a built-in 60-watt subwoofer (there’s an additional output if one’s not enough), Yamaha has included its Air Surround Xtremetechnology that promises 7.1 channels of surround sound, while it also provides Dolby Digital and DTS support.

We also like the sound of the Yamaha’s UniVolume function that equalises noise levels when there’s a sudden spike in noise, usually during an advert break.

Yamaha says the YAS-101 can be set up in just five seconds and the boxed-in remote should ensure you can control the kit from the comfort of your sofa. IR remote codes can be transmitted to a compatible TV, while a single digital cable is also included, should you wish to hook it up to an HDTV.

The Yamaha YAS-101 in black is available for £229.95 and the premium silver version for £259.95.

Are you thinking about buying the Yamaha YAS-101? Tell us why in the comments below.