House of Marley Bag of Rhythm iPhone dock now available in UK

House of Marley's Bag of Rhythm, the boombox-style iPhone dock in a shoulder bag, is now available in the UK through HMV and other select retailers. In addition, the eco-friendly audio brand that honours the legacy of Bob Marley, has announced that its Get Up Stand Up dock and Chant travel speaker will be coming to these shores in the summer.

Pocket-lint first spied the Bag of Rhythm at CES in January, mainly because it's difficult to hide. It's made from sustainably-sourced, FSC-certified birchwood and recycled plastic, sports twin 1-inch tweeters and twin 4.5inch high-definition woofers, and weighs a staggering 15lbs (6.8kg).

Its dock section can house an iPhone or iPod touch, with volume control being integrated, and there's a 3.5mm auxiliary input to play from other devices. Frequency response is 20Hz - 20kHz, and the entire shebang can be powered by 6 D-cell batteries or through a static power supply. A car adaptor or rechargeable on-board battery are optional extras.

The Get Up Stand Up (named after a Marley fave) is a home audio docking solution that can work as capably with an iPad as with an iPhone or iPod touch.

It too is eco-friendly, being made of a FSC-certified walnut and birch frame and recycled plastics. And its two tweeters and two woofers are each similarly sized to the Bag of Rhythm (1-inch and 4.5-inch respectively).

Finally, the Chant travel speaker offers one 2-inch full-range driver, with one 2-inch passive radiator. It takes four AAA batteries and is made from bamboo, recycled plastic and comes in a cotton carry bag. Connectivity is provided through a single 3.5mm auxiliary input.

Both the Bag of Rhythm and Get Up Stand Up docks are £299.99, while the Chant travel speaker will set you back £49.99.