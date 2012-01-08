Ferrari iPhone docks and headphones show your love for beautiful sound

Ferrari fans listen up. Logic 3 has teamed up with Ferrari to launch a range of Ferrari-branded iPhone speaker docks and headphones so you can show your love for the brand when it comes to listening to your favourite music.

Ferrari by Logic3, announced at CES on Monday, comprises a range of earphones, headphones and speaker docks that celebrate Ferrari without going all out red, well not too much.

On the speaker front there are two models in two very different ranges - the Ferrari Cavallino Collection and the Scuderia Ferrari Collection.

The first is influenced by GT road cars and take their design inspiration from the "premium textures and materials" found in the Ferrari cars while the Scuderia Ferrari Collection is inspired by the competition, speed, and technological innovation of the Ferrari F1 team and therefore is a bit more brazen carrying the bright yellow Scuderia Ferrari badge.

The Ferrari Scuderia FS1 speaker dock

The Ferrari team has been closely involved with Logic3 throughout the entire process, ensuring the marque’s characteristic style, design and personality are captured within every product.

So what do you get? Well the Cavallino GT1 (pictured top) is a speaker dock that comes with a 250W RMS class HD AMP in a multi speaker unit with a 6.5-inch (165mm) subwoofer. In addition to an Apple dock connector, the GT1 also features wireless Bluetooth connectivity for Android and Windows-based devices. Priced at £399 for an extra £100 you'll be able to get Apple AirPlay support. The iPhone docks via a sliding tray where the prancing horse is if you are wondering.

The Scuderia FS1 on the other hand, is a 2.1 Speaker Dock offering 120W RMS class HD Amp with twin passive bass radiators and Bluetooth. Like the GT1, if you are will to spend a further £100 on top of the £499 price tag you'll get AirPlay support.

If speaker docks aren't your cup of tea, then you can also get the prancing horse in your ear with a range of earphones and headphones also being announced.

There are four models within the Ferrari Cavallino range and a further five in the Scuderia Ferrari range with the latter showing off the bolder colour scheme.

The Cavallino range consists of the T350 (£299) over-ear headphones which include active noise cancelling, the T250 (£249) on-ear headphones, and the G150 (£149) and T150 (£149) earphones, which feature something called TFAT, which stands for Thin Film Acoustic Technology, and noise isolating technology.

The Ferrari Scuderia P200 On-Ear Headphones

The Scuderia Ferrari headphones and earphones range consists of the R300 (£249) over-ear headphones, which offer active noise cancellation, the R200 (£199) and P200 (£199) on-ear headphones, and the S100 (£99) and R100 (£119) earphones, which feature TFAT and noise isolating technology.

The P200s, if you are a Ferrari fan, will be on the ones you'll want.

The Ferrari by Logic3 collection will be available from April 2012.