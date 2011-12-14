Bayan 7 turns up the volume to rival B&W and the gang

Bayan Audio, a division of Radiopaq, has announced the Bayan 7 - a high end iPod docking system that it hopes will rival the likes of the B&W Zeppelin, the Arcam rCube and the Bose SoundDock 10 in the audiophile iDevice speaker arena.

Looks-wise, we've a feeling that the Bayan 7 will be a bit like a techy Marmite. Its quirky design, with dual docks, may appeal to some - but we're well aware that it may strike horror into some design purists.

What you can't argue with is the spec sheet though, and the attention to detail. It has a 120W power output through its twin amplifiers, a 5-way 2.1 channel stereo speaker setup, an 8-inch subwoofer for deep bass control, a 2-inch mid-range and 1-inch tweeters. Its frequency range is 30Hz - 47kHz.

The engine room is all housed within a 12mm solid wood casing for better clarity and less distortion and you can switch from one dock to the other at a touch of the svelte looking remote control. There's also an aux-in around the back, and USB-in too, although sadly no wireless option as of yet.

Pocket-lint was given a demo of the iOS friendly dock, comparing it to some of its competitors and we have to say that we were blown away by its quality. Although we'll reserve our complete judgement until we've given it a comprehensive going over. So keep your eyes peeled to the site for a full review some time soon.

Available from 15 December direct from Bayan Audio, the Bayan 7 will cost you £299.

