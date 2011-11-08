  Scandyna Minipod Mk II stylish speaker rejigged inside

The original Scandyna Minipod has shifted 100,000 units worldwide according to the Danish company so it's no surprise that the loudspeaker specialist is back for a second crack at the audiophile cash cow with the sequel - the Scandyna Minipod Mk II.

Looking just like the original, you need to check the spec sheet to see the new additions that the Mk II brings. The most notable being a mid/bass driver redesign and an upgraded crossover with a new driver.

"The crossover point had been changed down to 2700Hz from 3000Hz," states Scandyna. "These new enhancements mean that the Minipod Mk II carries on with the same wow factor for its ergonomic design and sound quality that it was always famous for."

The frequency for the Mk II is 55Hz to 25KHz and there's a sensitivity of 91 Db for 2.83V over 1m.

Measuring 256mm high, the speaker is quite bulky at 1.8kg, but if you're in the market for a speaker that wouldn't look out of place at the Science Museum, then you're in luck.

The Scandyna Minipod Mk II is available now in three colours; black, red or white. The price is £549 a pair.

