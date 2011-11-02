  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Speakers
    3. >
  3. Speaker news

Canton your_Duo Hi-Fi system ditches the wires

|
1/5  
Canton your_Duo Hi-Fi system ditches the wires
Give your Sonos a stylish boost with these super Flexson mounts and stands
Give your Sonos a stylish boost with these super Flexson mounts and stands

If it's confusing bad grammar and expensive Hi-Fi setup that you're after then you've come to the right place, because Germany’s largest loudspeaker company, Canton, has just announced the your_Duo system and Pocket-lint is here to tell you all about it.

your_Duo is made up of three parts that each combine to create a wireless audio setup. Well, two of the three parts are required, at least.

You can either team up your_Duo, which is actually the name for the pair of speakers, with your_Stick; a USB transmitter for your PC or Mac. Whilst the your_Dock; a dock for your iPhone or iPod, will play nicely with either. Both transmitters have a 20m range.

Once teamed the your_Duo will belt out your tunes over three channels. After setting the channel you can pair your your_Duo (confused by the intentionally duplicated word there?) with up to three transmitters and for those wanting multiple speaker setups, you can connect as many speakers as you fancy to a single  transmitter.

Audiophiles will be pleased to hear that 24bit HD audio is supported and that the speakers have a  2x 50W output and a bass reflex system on board too.

Out now, a starter bundle consisting of a pair or your_Duo speakers and either a your_Stick or your_Dock will cost £599.99. Individually, your_Duo is £499.99, your_Stick is £129.99 and your_Dock is £149.99.

your_Wallet, therefore, is in line for a bit of a bashing.

PopularIn Speakers
What is Alexa Cast and how does it work?
Apple HomePods will soon be able to call you (maybe)
Polk's Audio Assist smart speaker is now available, powered by Google Assistant
Ruark Audio MRx review: Classy design with a sound to match
Sonos Beam soundbar with built-in Alexa is now available to buy
Best Amazon US Prime Day 2018 deals: Phones, laptops, smart home devices, and more
Comments