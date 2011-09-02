  Klipsch Gallery G-17 Air AirPlay speaker says hello at IFA

Klipsch, the company most famous for headphones, has launched a new AirPlay friendly speaker at IFA in Berlin, Germany.

The new Klipsch Gallery G-17 Air will offer music fans a two-channel music system with the company’s Tractrix Horn tech for that “signature Klipsch sound”.

Users will just have to plug it into the wall and connect to an existing wireless network to work.

Those who don’t have an iPhone or iPad shouldn’t worry, the G-17 Air is also compatible with Android-based smartphones and tablets when using the Android music player application - downloadable from the Android Marketplace.

If that sounds like it’s up your street, then you'd better start saving. The G-17 Air costs £499 when it goes on sale in the UK in October.