HiWave designs Soundsleeve ultra-thin speaker for tablet cases
Bored of the puny audio output of the iPad? Then look no further than the HiWave Soundsleeve, a speaker module that can fit onto any tablet pc case.
The idea is that the Soundsleeve provides an audio boost to whatever device you want, without adding much extra weight or thickness. Comprised of two 2W speaker drivers, the Soundsleeve adds a much higher quality level of audio to your tablet.
HiWave is set to sell the modules to tablet accessory manufacturers who will hopefully then add the flat honeycomb style speakers into their cases. The speakers will be compatible with seven and ten inch cases, so PlayBook fans won't feel left out.
Expect cases using the HiWave technology to start turning up around Christmas this year.
As it stands there are only a few cases that use ultra-thin speakers and barely any speaker designs that add only 50g to a case. Given that the iPad 2 itself weighs 601g, the Soundsleeve has the potential to add plenty of audio oomph without much extra case-based weight.
Fancy better speakers on your tablet? Or you happy with what you got?
- Sonos welcomes Audible back to its streaming platform
- Wave hello to B&O Play's new ocean-inspired Spring collection
- The best smart speaker 2018: HomePod alternatives to rival Apple's new super Siri speaker
- A smaller, cheaper Apple HomePod could be on the way
- Bose SoundLink Micro review: Mega sound from the palm-sized portable
- Multi-room audio: What is it and how do you get it?
- Sonos One review: Superb sound with the added bonus of Amazon Alexa
- Qualcomm Broadcast Audio brings multi-room audio to Bluetooth devices
- The best Alexa speakers: Top Amazon Echo alternatives
- Spotify smart speaker could be on the way following job listings
Comments