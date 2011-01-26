Logic3 i-Station docks have six appeal

Logic3 has announced the arrival of six new iDevice docking options, with speakers for both iPads and iPhones (or iPod touches) on offer.

First up we have the Logic3 i-Station26 (pictured above) that is a budget docking option, with a 2.1 speaker system, two 1.8-inch mid-range drivers and a 3-inch sub-woofer.

This bedroom friendly dock has FM radio on board and an alarm clock and the dock charges your iPhone or iPod. It also has aux-in, video-out and is yours for £69.99.

Another bedside table, or office dock is the i-Station Lite, which at £34.99 offers the charging facility of a desktop dock with a FM radio and stereo speaker packed in.

If you want to go a bit more upmarket for your iPod / iPhone dock then Logic3 is also offering up the i-Station Combo or the i-Station SoundBar.

Starting with the Combo, it throws in a CD player too and also has FM radio playback from its 2.0 speaker system.

It features a large LCD display for time and radio functions, front-loading CD player and can stand alone on a desk or table, or be wall mounted. It's £99.99.

The SoundBar is the same price as the Combo and has a 30 RMS speaker system that combines two 2-inch mid-range drivers and two 2.8-inch sub-woofers.

It also has two aux-inputs and can be connected to your television via composite or component. It's also wall mountable and there's a free app in the App Store for the FM radio, time, backlight, graphic equaliser and playlist controls.

Finally, Logic3 has also announced two iPad docks - the i-Station Base and the i-Station Podium.

The Base is a simple docking station with a small speaker on board, and offers charging as well as a free app for clock, calendar, alarm function, sleep function, weather information, EQ function control, nature sounds and world time. It's £59.99.

The funky looking Podium has a 2.0 speaker system to go with it's Star Trek style looks and offers portrait or landscape docking. It also works with the free app and is £10 more than the Base at £69.99.

The range is available now from most major retailers including HMV, Micro Anvika, Next, Amazon, Play.com and Logic3.com.