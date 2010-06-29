  1. Home
  Speakers
  Speaker news

Medion's got balls with its E69010 waterproof speaker

Now that the World Cup is officially over (it ends as soon as England are eliminated) you'll have plenty more time to kick back and relax.

And what better way to chill out than in the pool (paddling pool in Pocket-lint's case), or maybe by even taking a long bath. And for both occasions the Medion Life waterproof wireless speaker E69010 will come in very handy.

The 5-watt speaker is ball shaped, 14cm square and weighs about 900g. It is powered by a couple of AA batteries and should be able to withstand being submerged. Although if you're putting it under water then you're doing it wrong - the idea is to let it float around.

The tunes it plays are sent to it by a 865MHz transmitter which has a 3.5mm jack-in so you can link it up to your MP3 player, smartphone or even your stereo using the supplied RCA to 3.5mm adaptor. The transmitter can send out signals for up to 10 speakers and has a range of 100 metres.

The Medion Life waterproof wireless speaker will cost you £89.95 and is available directly from Medion itself.

