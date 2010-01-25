Motz introduces tiny wooden FM radio

Either our hands have suddenly got a lot bigger, or a Korean manufacturer called Motz has built what might be the smallest, dinkiest, radio in the world. It measures just 1.45 x 0.75 x 1 inches.

It's made of wood, comes with an LED indicator, aerial, on-off switch and a button that lets you change stations. That's pretty much it. On the side is a 3.5mm jack that lets you use the device as a speaker for an mp3 player, or you could even hook up two with a splitter to give you stereo sound.

It has a built-in rechargeable battery, which you can pump up with a USB cable. At the moment it's not on sale outside of Korea, though, which means it'll set you back 39,800 Korean won - about £22. Expect to pay considerably more when you add on postage, though.