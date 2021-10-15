(Pocket-lint) - Sonos has a great range of speakers within its portfolio, all of which sound amazing, though they aren't cheap, so if you're looking to start a Sonos system or add to one, buying during the Black Friday sales is an excellent idea.

A little like Apple products, typically there aren't huge discounts to be had on Sonos speakers throughout the year. When Black Friday sales roll around though, there are often some great deals from both Sonos itself and retailers that sell Sonos, making investing in the system easier on the wallet.

We will be hunting down all the Sonos speaker deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday right here to make sure you're getting the best price possible.

When are the Black Friday sales?

Black Friday changes date every year, but it always takes place on the Friday following Thanksgiving, meaning it is always at the end of November. Cyber Monday then follows on the Monday after. The dates for this year see Black Friday falling on Friday 26 November 2021 and Cyber Monday falling on 29 November 2021.

With Black Friday sales though, there are often deals in the week leading up to the day itself, but also sometimes a couple of weeks prior to it. With that in mind, it is always worth keeping an eye out from around the middle of November for any deals and discounts on things you are looking to buy.

What Sonos speakers are expected to be discounted?

Over the last few years, there have been some excellent deals of Sonos speakers during the Black Friday sales. These deals have normally been across its entire portfolio too, with money off not only the larger and more costly speakers like the Sonos Arc soundbar and Sonos Sub, but also the smaller and entry point speakers, like the Sonos One and Sonos One SL.

We'd hope to see the same for 2021, enabling you to pick up either the excellent portable Sonos Move or Sonos Roam speakers for a little bit less, or perhaps the new generation Sonos Beam compact soundbar. It might be that with the new generation Beam having only launched in October, the first generation Sonos Beam might see bigger discounts if there is any excess stock.

Who offers the best Sonos deals on Black Friday?

A number of retailers sell Sonos speakers and most of them offer discounts and deals during Black Friday sales. We will be adding the best Sonos speaker deals we find live as they appear, but we'd always recommend having a look at individual retailers too.

The best US Black Friday deals last year

• Sonos Move in Black, save $100, now $299 (was $399): The Sonos Move delivers big sound and it is portable with Bluetooth making it perfect for the garden. View the deal on Amazon

• Sonos Move in White, save $100, now $299 (was $399): Sonos introduced a Lunar White model of the portable Sonos Move a couple of months after the black model and it's lovely. View the deal on Amazon

• Sonos Beam in Black, save $100, now $299 (was $399): The first generation Sonos Beam is an excellent compact Sonos soundbar that not only improves your TV audio but is a great smart speaker too. View the deal on Amazon

• Sonos Beam in White, save $100, now $299 (was $399): For those after something a little different, the Sonos Beam in white is lovely and makes for a great bedroom speaker. View the deal on Amazon

• Sonos Sub in Black, save $100, now $599 (was $699): For adding some extra bass to any Sonos speaker or soundbar, the Sub delivers frequencies down to 25Hz. View the deal on Amazon

The best Black Friday UK deals last year

• Sonos One SL, save £40, now £139 (was £179): One of the entry-level Sonos speakers, the Sonos One SL has everything the Sonos One does, but without the smart assistants and microphones on board. View the deal on Sonos

• Sonos One, save £50, now £149 (was £199): The Sonos One is one of the smallest Sonos speakers available, delivers big sound for its package and has Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support. View the deal on Amazon

• Sonos Move, save £100, now £299 (was £399): The Sonos Move has Bluetooth capabilities and was the first Sonos speaker to offer this. It has an integrated handle and it delivers excellent sound. View the deal on Sonos

• Sonos Beam, save £100, now £299 (was £399): The first generation Sonos Beam is an excellent compact soundbar that offers smarts, great sound and is the perfect addition to any living room or bedroom. View the deal on Sonos

• Sonos Playbase, save £200, now £499 (was £699): The Sonos Playbase is a soundbase designed for TVs that sit on top of furniture. It offers big sound and a lovely slim design. View the deal on Amazon