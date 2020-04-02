Best Sonos deals 2020: Spring discounts bring savings

Sonos is one of the best multi-room music systems around. It has some fantastic speakers in its portfolio, from the small but fabulous Sonos One with Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility to the Bluetooth-enabled Sonos Move.

All Sonos speakers deliver excellent sound quality, combined with a great design and build quality but you pay the big bucks for these attributes.

If you're currently in the market for a Sonos speaker, you're in the right place - and Sonos has dropped the prices in Spring sales. Here's a breakdown of where to get the best deals.

The Sonos Play:1 has been discontinued by Sonos - replaced by the Sonos One SL - which means you could find some great deals on the smallest speaker in the Sonos portfolio. It offers a great sound experience for its size and while it doesn't have Alexa or Google Assistant smarts built in, you can still control it with voice through a third-party Alexa or Google speaker and it connects seamlessly to other Sonos speakers. There are two Class-D amplifiers, a tweeter and a mid-woofer on board and two Play:1s make for great surrounds when paired with the Sonos Beam, Playbar or Playbase.

The Sonos One SL has the same internals as the Play:1 and it's around the same size too but it offers support for Apple AirPlay 2, whilst also offering a more streamlined design that's virtually identical to the smart Sonos One. Again, Alexa and Google Assistant aren't built in, but you can use a third party Alexa or Google speaker to control the Sonos One SL via voice. As with the Play:1, there are two Class-D amplifiers, a tweeter and a mid-woofer on board, along with features like Trueplay tuning.

The Sonos One looks almost identical to the Sonos One SL, but it offers Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant built in, allowing for voice control of the Sonos One, as well as other Sonos speakers, and all the features those assistants offer too. It has Trueplay tuning like the Play:1 and Sonos One SL, as well as capacitive controls and AirPlay 2 support like the One SL. Colour options are black and white and you can pair a Sonos One with another Sonos One or a Sonos One SL to act as surrounds when coupled with a Sonos Beam, Sonos Playbar or Sonos Playbase.

The Sonos Move is both a Wi-Fi and Bluetooth speaker, whilst also offering water resistance, an integrated handle on the rear and a great sound experience. It is the only Sonos speaker with Bluetooth capabilities, allowing you to take it with you wherever you fancy. When in Wi-Fi mode, the Sonos Move operates as a typical Sonos speaker, controlled through the Sonos app and it features built-in Alexa and Google Assistant too. It also has AirPlay 2 compatibility and automatic Trueplay tuning, optimising the sound output to the Move's surroundings without you having to lift a finger.

The Sonos Play:5 is the largest of the Sonos speakers available in the company's portfolio, offering six Class-D amplifiers, three tweeters and three mid-woofers behind its plastic grille. It delivers a superb sound experience and bucket loads of volume, along with AirPlay 2 compatibility and voice control through a third-party Alexa or Google Assistant speaker. The Play:5 can be positioned vertically or horizontally and like other Sonos speakers (except the Move), you can pair two Play:5s together for stereo sound.

The Sonos Beam is a compact sound bar that is available in white and black colour options and offers Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant built-in. It connects to your TV through HDMI ARC, though there is an optical cable for older TVs, and when not delivering sound from your TV, it doubles up as a great speaker that works in the same way as other Sonos speakers. The Sonos Beam features five Class-D amplifiers, four full-range woofers, a tweeter and three passive radiators, along with Apple AirPlay 2 support and Trueplay tuning.

The Sonos Playbar is larger and more expensive than the Sonos Beam and it doesn't offer built-in voice support, though you can still control it using a third party Alexa or Google Assistant speaker. It connects to your TV via optical - there is no HDMI option - but like the Beam, it is designed to work as a standalone speaker too. There are nine Class-D amplifiers, six mid-range woofers and three tweeters behind the material covering and the Playbar can be wall-hung if you want it to be. It supports Trueplay tuning but not AirPlay 2.

The Sonos Playbase is a soundbase rather than a soundbar, designed for TVs that aren't wall-mounted. Like the Sonos Beam and Sonos Playbar, the Sonos Playbase will either enhance your TV sound or act as a standalone Sonos speaker, offering all the features of a Sonos speaker, including compatibility with over 80 music streaming services and app control. It is available in white and black colour options and it features ten Class-D amplifiers, six mid-range woofers, three tweeters and one woofer. It connects to your TV via optical.

The Sonos SUB is an extension of the Sonos Beam, Sonos Playbar and Sonos Playbase, designed to offer more depth by offering more bass. It has two Class-D amplifiers and two force-cancelling speakers and it offers a frequency response down to 25Hz. You can place the Sonos SUB vertically or horizontally and it offers built-in rubber feet as well as optional feet. The Sub can be controlled using the Sonos app and it will connect wirelessly to your home network so you can place it wherever you choose, like other Sonos speakers.

The Sonos Port is an audio component within the Sonos portfolio that replaces the older Sonos Connect. It enables traditional home audio equipment to be connected to a Sonos system and work alongside other Sonos speakers in the Sonos app.There's an updated digital-to-analogue convertor for a richer sound than its predecessor, a 12V trigger that will automatically turn on an amplifier when a signal is received from the Sonos app and a line in option for bringing vinyl and CDs into the Sonos platform.

The Sonos Amp is an amplifier - given away by its name. It will power traditional wired speakers, whether bookshelf, floor-standing, in-wall, in-ceiling or outdoor, and integrate them into a Sonos system. There are also HDMI ARC and line-in ports, meaning you can connect TVs, turntables, CD changers and other audio components to it, enabling them to become part of a Sonos system too. The Sonos Amp offers twice the power of its predecessor - the Connect Amp - and it is capable of powering up to four speakers, offering 125-watts per channel.