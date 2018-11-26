Sonos is one of the best multi-room music systems around. It has some fantastic speakers in its portfolio, from the small but fabulous Sonos One with Alexa compatibility and Google Assistant coming soon, to the powerful, booming Play:5.

All Sonos speakers deliver excellent sound quality, combined with a great design and build quality but you pay the big bucks for these attributes. The company very rarely discounts its speakers, except for special occasions like Black Friday so if you're currently in the market for a Sonos speaker, you're in luck.

Here are the best Sonos Black Friday deals.

Sonos has discounted a couple of its speakers on its own website, running until 23:59 on 26 November but Amazon and John Lewis are offering deals too.

The Sonos One has been reduced for Black Friday by £25. This small but mighty speaker has the same internals as the Play:1 but it adds Alexa voice control and Google Assistant will be coming soon too. You won't find the smart Sonos One for less so if you're looking to start a Sonos collection, now is the time to do it. View the Sonos One for £174 at Sonos

• Tip: The Sonos One is currently listed for £164 at John Lewis.

The Sonos Beam has £50 slashed off its price for Black Friday, which is a great deal for those who want a speaker in their living room whilst also boosting their TV sound. The Beam is the newest speaker to join the Sonos line-up and it is fantastic, especially at this price. View the Sonos Beam for £349 at: Sonos | Amazon | John Lewis

Sonos is also offering £100 off its Sub for Black Friday, which has seen Amazon and John Lewis follow suit. The Sonos Sub will add some serious bass to your Sonos setup. It's a booming great addition and at a great price now. View the Sonos Sub for £599 at: Sonos , or £10 cheaper (£589) at Amazon | John Lewis

Sonos itself isn't discounting any of its other speakers on its own site, but John Lewis and Amazon both have a little money off a couple of the others. Here are the other Sonos deals in the UK worth checking out:

• Sonos Playbase for £549, save £150 (was £699): The Sonos Playbase hooks up to your TV, acting as both a soundbar and speaker in one. It is ideal for those who do not have a wall-mounted TV and want a powerful speaker with a lovely design that links up with other Sonos speakers. View the deal on Amazon.

• Sonos Play:5 (white) for £399, save £100 (was £499): The Sonos Play:5 is the most powerful Sonos speaker available. It delivers some serious sound and it is an excellent choice for those with larger rooms to fill with music. This deal is a steal. View the deal on John Lewis.

• Sonos Play:1 for £139, save £10 (was £149): The Sonos Play:1 is a small but mighty speaker. It is the perfect way to kick start your Sonos system, or the perfect addition to an existing Sonos system. View the deal on Amazon.

Sonos is offering some money off a few of its speakers on its own website. The deals will run from until 23:59 on 26 November so don't wait too long before you snap them up.

• Sonos One for $174, save $25 (was $199): The Sonos One speaker is the smallest in the Sonos range, offering Alexa compatibility. It is an excellent little speaker. View the Sonos One deal.

• Sonos Beam for $349, save $50 (was $399): The Sonos Beam is the newest speaker in the Sonos portfolio, doubling up as both a speaker and a soundbar. It is a fabulous device and one seriously worth considering, especially with $50 off. View the Sonos Beam deal.

• Sonos Sub for $599, save $100 (was $699): If you're looking to add some bass to your home, the Sonos Sub is a great way to do it. It will make watching those action movies so much better and $100 off is a good saving. View the Sonos Sub deal.