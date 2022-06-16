Amazon Prime Day 2022 speaker deals: What deals are we expecting?

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon usually has two major shopping sales events each year. One of those - Black Friday - is a big discount event usually involving every major retailer and chain.

The second, Prime Day, is a discount day (or two) reserved exclusively for Amazon Prime members and is seen as both a way to help move old stock in advance of the major launches at the end of the year, and as a way for Amazon to drive Prime membership take-up.

This often means you can get great deals on all manner of tech, with all manner of wireless speakers and audio products available at great prices.

Here's everything you need to know about speaker deals you can look forward to on Prime Day 2022.

Amazon has announced that Prime Day this year will be a 48 hour shopping event on 12-13 July, which is when you'll see the bulk of the best deals hitting the site. However, Amazon will be running early deals in the run up to the main event.

The first early deals will start to appear as soon as 21 June, and a host of Amazon devices will start seeing discounts from 8 July.

When it comes to Bluetooth speakers or wireless smart speakers, there's a semi-predictable lineup of brands available with a generous discount. Those usually include Bose, Sony, LG, JBL, Ultimate Ears and Amazon's own Echo-branded speakers.

Of course, we'll also see Amazon discounting its own-branded Echo speakers. In fact, Amazon has already announced that they will be available cheaper.

Other speakers we often see discounted on Prime Day include the Ultimate Ears Megaboom, which hasn't been at its full price on Amazon for a while now, and will likely get an even heftier discount than usual during Amazon's sale event.

We've left some examples of the speakers discounted in 2021 for your reference below.

As with any sale event, you do need to shop carefully. Often times we see products with supposed big discounts on the homepage, but then checking historic prices reveals they've actually been a similar price for a while, or have been even lower in the past.

Still, while claimed discounts can sometimes be questionable, the prices are nevertheless usually very competitive. For the most part they'll be the best prices you can find on those products anywhere. So if you're looking for a specific speaker, you're unlikely to find it at a better price during Prime Day.

Prices can go up and down, however, so it's always worth keeping an eye out for when Prime Day 2022 actually starts. It's usually quite a short event - unlike Black Friday - and you may only have 24-48 hours to make your purchase before prices go back up.

The short answer is: yes. Amazon Prime Day is a discount event for its Prime members. That means if you want to take advantage of the offers on that day, you'll need to take up an Amazon Prime subscription.

If you're not already a member, there's a 30-day trial and - unlike in the past - you can just take up the membership on a monthly basis. You don't have to pay up front for a full 12 months membership anymore. Plus, it gets you additional benefits like Prime Video, free next-day delivery, Prime Music, Prime Reading on Kindle and more.

