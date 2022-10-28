(Pocket-lint) - Sonos has a great range of speakers within its portfolio, all of which sound amazing, though they aren't cheap, so if you're looking to start a Sonos system or add to one, buying during the Black Friday sales is an excellent idea.

A little like Apple products, typically there aren't huge discounts to be had on Sonos speakers throughout the year. When Black Friday sales roll around though, there are often some great deals from both Sonos itself and retailers that sell Sonos, making investing in the system easier on the wallet.

We will be hunting down all the Sonos speaker deals for Black Friday 2022 right here to make sure you're getting the best price possible when the discounts arrive.

When are the Black Friday sales?

Black Friday changes date every year, but it always takes place on the Friday following Thanksgiving, meaning it is always at the end of November. Cyber Monday then follows on the Monday after. The dates for this year see Black Friday falling on Friday 25 November 2022 and Cyber Monday falling on 28 November 2022.

With Black Friday sales though, there are often deals in the week leading up to the day itself, and sometimes a couple of weeks prior to it. With that in mind, it is always worth keeping an eye out throughout November for any deals and discounts on things you are looking to buy.

What Sonos speakers are expected to be discounted?

Over the last few years, there have been some excellent deals of Sonos speakers during the Black Friday sales. These deals have normally been across its entire portfolio too, with money off not only the larger and more costly speakers like the Sonos Arc soundbar and Sonos Sub, but also the smaller and entry point speakers, like the Sonos One and Sonos One SL.

We'd hope to see the same for 2022, enabling you to pick up either the excellent portable Sonos Move or Sonos Roam speakers for a little bit less, or perhaps the 2nd generation Sonos Beam compact soundbar, or the Sonos Ray budget soundbar.

Who offers the best Sonos deals on Black Friday?

A number of retailers sell Sonos speakers and most of them offer discounts and deals during Black Friday sales. We've added the best Sonos speaker deals we found in 2021 below sp you can see what deals were offered last year, but we'd always recommend having a look at individual retailers too.

The best Black Friday UK deals last year

Sonos speaker deals were light on the ground in 2021, but you'll find any below that we found last year. There were also some discounts on Sonos accessories until 30 November.

The best US Black Friday deals last year

