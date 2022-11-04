(Pocket-lint) - Amazon's early Black Friday 2020 sales have seen big discounts on many of it's devices including its Amazon Echo, 4th-gen model, shaped like a ball.

The Amazon Echo remains hugely popular with increasing good audio performance and Alexa's connected skills.

Amazon Echo 4th-gen - save $50 The Amazon Echo is the mainstay of Alexa devices, with this spherical speaker providing room-filling sound. It's now reduced to $49.99, the cheapest it's been. View offer

The new Amazon Echo boosts the speakers, shifting from the 360-degree audio approach of the previous model, to a system that offers two tweeters, meaning you can get stereo separation from one speaker, so it sounds better

The new design gives a fresh new look to the Echo, while there's boosted tech inside to make this speaker better as a smart home hub.

It still has all the connected Skills of Alexa, able to control devices, play your music and answer questions - and it's now available at a cheaper price.

