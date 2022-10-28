(Pocket-lint) - Black Friday is usually a fantastic time to buy a new wireless speaker for your home, with deals to be had across a number of retailers and brands.

For 2022, the event kicks off on 25 November, with Cyber Monday the following week on 28 November. In truth though, it's likely we'll start to see the discounts arriving in the weeks ahead of the official event time.

We'll be checking the speaker deals across multiple retailers and keeping you up to date on the best discounts to be had right here.

When will Black Friday sales start?

Black Friday itself lands on 25 November 2022 for this year's main event, followed by Cyber Monday on 28 November. However, we've long gone past the point where retailers stick to those dates. Instead, black tag, or holiday sale events tend to start at least a week beforehand, sometimes right at the beginning of November, and will go on past Cyber Monday for at least another week.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Bluetooth speakers are always in and amongst the sales with a plethora of brands and models available at lower prices than usual. As with most tech, there's usually no better time to pick one up than during the Black Friday season.

What speakers do we expect to get discounts?

Every year the sales land there's always a familiar gaggle of names to pick from, and you can expect all the popular brands to have discounts available on all manner of wireless speakers. Whether it be battery powered speakers or corded smart speakers that need plugging into mains power.

One brand you're almost certainly going to see in the Black Friday discounts is Ultimate Ears. Its range of wireless, portable speakers are among the most popular, and they're almost always available cheaper over the holiday shopping season. Keep your eyes peeled for the Boom, Megaboom and Wonderboom, and you should see some tasty discounts.

We expect to see Bang & Olufsen in and amongst the deals, with the compact, round Beosound A1 leading the charge. It's often discounted this time of year and is a truly brilliant battery powered smart speaker. Other models could also be included, like the Beosound Explore or the P2 portable speaker.

Bose is also usually featured in the deals with a few different models. We'll often see discounts on the compact SoundLink Mini, cone-shaped SoundLink Revolve series as well as the much larger Home Speaker 300 and 500.

With a lot of these things - like with most categories - you'll often find the least popular colours discounted the most. So if prices on the standard black models don't seem all that exciting, have a look around for others.

Which retailers offer the best deals?

Black Friday isn't limited to just Amazon, lots of retailers like to get involved. If nothing else, they're driven by the necessity to compete with their rivals in order to get consumers to spend with them. We'll be picking out and highlighting individual deals as they come in. Or, if you'd rather, you can just head directly to the retailers themselves using our links below.

UK Black Friday 2022 retailers

Below are quick links straight to the speaker deals pages for the top retailers if you want to jump straight to what's on offer and the discounts available at the respective retailers.

US Black Friday 2022 speaker retailers

You'll find quick links below that will take you directly to the speaker deals at the various retailers so you'll be able to see what offers and deals are available.

Below we have a roundup of some of the best deals from last year, so you know what to expect for 2022, with quick links to jump to the region you're interested in.

Best US speaker deals | Best UK speaker deals

Best Black Friday 2021 US speaker deals

Echo Dot (4th gen) Kids - save $25 The Echo Dot for Kids comes with a playful and attractive animal face, and both the tiger and panda editions are available at a discount for this year's big shopping event. Now $34.99. View offer

Google Nest Audio speaker - save $40 Google updated its smart speakers with an attractive TicTac-shaped Nest Audio speaker this year. It's a voice controlled room-filling speaker that comes in a handful of attractive pastel shades. Available now for $59.99. View offer

Echo (4th gen) - save $40 Amazon isn't just discounting it's mini-sized Dot speakers this year, the full-sized Echo (4th gen) is also available with a 40 per cent saving. It can be yours in charcoal, silver or blue for $59.99. View offer

Google Nest Mini (2nd gen) - $24.99 Nest Mini is easily one of the most convenient, small smart speakers on the market, and with the second generation Google added more bass and a handy wall-mounting groove. At $25, it's a steal. View offer

Marshall Emberton - save $20 Marshall's portable Bluetooth speakers have that classic guitar amp vibe to them, and sound great too. Available now for $129. View offer

Best Black Friday 2021 UK speaker deals

Echo Dot (4th gen) with Clock - save £21 Echo's latest spherical Echos are now available at a discount, including the the 4th generation Dot with clock. With a £21 discount you can now pick one up for just £38.99. View offer

Amazon Echo deals

Echo Dot (4th gen) Kids - save £26 Amazon was on to a winner when it first announced its animal-faced Echo Dot for kids. For Black Friday they've been discounted to almost half their original price. Now available in Tiger and Panda designs for just £33.99. View offer

Echo Dot (4th gen) - 42% off If you don't want a brightly patterned kids edition or a fancy clock model, the bog standard Echo Dot (4th gen) is also discounted. Now just £28.99. View offer

Echo Dot (3rd gen) - Half price If you don't need the newest Echo Dot, Amazon is also discounting the previous model to a really affordable price. Available now for just £18.99 View offer

Google Nest speaker deals

Google Nest Mini (2nd gen) - just £18 The 2nd gen mini improved on the first by adding more much-needed base and a handy wall-mount hook. With a saving of more than £30 on its originaly price it's an absolute steal. Buy now for just £18. View offer

Google Nest Audio - save £20 Google's latest Nest Audio smart speaker is as pretty as it is useful. It comes in four great colours, and as part of the company's early sales is now down to just £69.99. View offer

Other wireless/Bluetooth speaker deals

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A1 (2nd gen) - £40 off The Beoplay A1 is one of our favourite Bluetooth speakers, and it's always even easier to recommend during Black Friday. The second generation currention has 20 per cent discount. Available in green, pink, black and silver for £159.99. View offer

JBL Charge 5 - £30 off! With up to 20 hours battery life, a plethora of finishes and waterproof design, the Charge 5 is one of the best equipped Bluetooth speakers around. Now £129. View offer

JBL Flip 5 - Down to £89 JBL Flip 5 is the smaller sibling of the Charge 5, but comes with up to 12 hours battery life and a waterproof design. Plus, there are a number of colourways to choose from. Down to £89. View offer

LG Xboom 360 RP4 - Save £100 LG's Xboom series is quite varied, but the 360 RP4 features a cone-shaped design and 360-degree sound. It's quite a large unit, but features subtle 360-degree ambient lighting and a premium design. Available for £299. View offer

LG PN7 Xboom - Half price! Another LG Xboom to add to your possible shopping list. This one features something of a light show, has an impressive 24 hour battery live and is water resistant. Plus, it's half price at just £84.50. View offer

Writing by Cam Bunton.