Of all the small Bluetooth speakers out there, the B&O Play A1 has to be near the top of our list. It's small, round, sounds great - and it's now 25% cheaper for for a limited time.

That's right, the BeoPlay A1 has hit Amazon's Boxing Day Deals, meaning that it sees this price reduction until midnight tonight, so you have to move now to get it for £134.99.

The BeoPlay A1 is a great travel speaker, compact in size but delivering plenty of that B&O sound. It's also water and dust resistant, so it's ideal for outdoor use. It will sit in the palm of your hand and comes in a range of colours: Black, Neutral and Moss Green.

Importantly, this is a speaker that's dripping in quality. From the leather strap to the aluminium grille, this perky little speaker looks great.

The internal battery will give you 24 hours of playback. In our testing, this is a realistic measure too, so you know it's not going to conk out too soon.

At £179 we already thought it was more than worth the money, but with a massive £44 knocked off, you'd be foolish not to grab one and get the party started this Christmas period.

