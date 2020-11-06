The best Apple HomePod deals for November 2020

(Pocket-lint) - Apple has dropped the price of its larger HomePod smart speaker in the US and UK while there's now a smaller HomePod, too.

The HomePod mini was long-rumoured and is available in the traditional HomePod colours of white and charcoal.

The original HomePod's sound was well-received when it debuted in early 2018 - it's a formidable device for a living room or study - but its Siri integration is patchy while there are several key missing features like Bluetooth support.

Apple has, however, released several updates for the device. It introduced stereo-pairing and multiroom support in the AirPlay 2 update while phone calls and multiple timers have also been introduced along the way.

As we've said before on this site, while the HomePod might not have been a runaway success it still appears to have sold well - though Apple doesn't release precise figures. In late 2018 it was estimated that HomePod had a six percent slice of the smart speaker market and had sold well over a million units in the months after launch.

Apple recently said (at its developer conference in June) that it would be opening up the HomePod to rival music services such as Spotify, presumably in a move to head off competition concerns.

