Amazon's Boxing Day sales are well underway, with a multitude of tech bargains to be had. One such deal that we feel can't be missed is an Ultimate Ears Boom 2 wireless speaker for £59.99 in black or also in red, which has been discounted even more since yesterday's £69.99 price drop.

You can pair it with an Echo input, too, for £14.99 (instead of £34.99) - making this a smart speaker, and a smart deal - all at once.

John Lewis is also offering for Boom 2 for £59.99, only without the offer for the Echo Input. It originally retailed for around £170, so with £110 slashed off, there has never been a better time to buy.

The Boom 2 is consistently one of our favourite wireless speakers, combining fantastic 360-degree sound quality with portability, durability and fun colour schemes.

If you're feeling particularly fruity, you can buy more than one speaker and connect the, together wirelessly to create a stereo pair, or even a basic multi-room system. It's a feature shared by many Bluetooth speakers nowadays, but we doubt you can get two speakers that sound as good for less money.

You might say it's an ultimate bargain for your ears.