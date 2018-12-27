  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Speakers
    3. >
  3. Speaker deals
    4. >
  4. Amazon speaker deals

Boom-ing deal! UE Boom 2 for £59.99 in the Amazon Boxing Day Sales, with an Echo Input for £14.99

and |
Pocket-lint Boom-ing deal! UE Boom 2 for £59.99 in the Amazon Boxing Day Sales, with an Echo Input for £14.99
Best Bluetooth speakers 2019: Top portable speakers to buy today
Best Bluetooth speakers 2019: Top portable speakers to buy today

Amazon's Boxing Day sales are well underway, with a multitude of tech bargains to be had. One such deal that we feel can't be missed is an Ultimate Ears Boom 2 wireless speaker for £59.99 in black or also in red, which has been discounted even more since yesterday's £69.99 price drop.

You can pair it with an Echo input, too, for £14.99 (instead of £34.99) - making this a smart speaker, and a smart deal - all at once.

John Lewis is also offering for Boom 2 for £59.99, only without the offer for the Echo Input. It originally retailed for around £170, so with £110 slashed off, there has never been a better time to buy.

The Boom 2 is consistently one of our favourite wireless speakers, combining fantastic 360-degree sound quality with portability, durability and fun colour schemes.

If you're feeling particularly fruity, you can buy more than one speaker and connect the, together wirelessly to create a stereo pair, or even a basic multi-room system. It's a feature shared by many Bluetooth speakers nowadays, but we doubt you can get two speakers that sound as good for less money. 

You might say it's an ultimate bargain for your ears. 

PopularIn Speakers
Sonos S18 satellite speaker leaked, to add smarts to Playbar?
Samsung Galaxy Home Bixby speaker to come in different sizes
Best Bluetooth speakers 2019: Top portable speakers to buy today
Best Apple HomePod tips and tricks: Plus how to update HomePod
Best turntables 2019: The top record players to buy
Best wireless speakers 2019: The top Wi-Fi speakers to choose from
Comments